Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/31/2023 – 23:06

The Brazilian women’s football team was defeated 2-0 by Canada, on Tuesday night (31) at the Wanderers Stadium, in Halifax (Canada), in a friendly match. This was Brazil’s second commitment under the command of coach Arthur Elias, after victory over the same Canadian team last Saturday (28).

End of the game. 0x2 In the second friendly, the home team won. Gratitude for all the support from the Brazilian fans. We continue together focusing on our goals! Leandro Lopes/CBF pic.twitter.com/T4WTAWvdZX — Women’s Football Team (@SelecaoFeminina) November 1, 2023

Multi-champion ahead of Corinthians, with five Brazilian titles, four from the Libertadores, three from São Paulo, two from the Supercopa do Brasil and one from the Copa do Brasil, Arthur armed the Brazilian team with four new players compared to the previous match: Yasmim, Angelina, Bia Zaneratto and Gabi Nunes, who took the place of Tamires, Luana, Geyse and Cristiane, respectively.

Despite Brazil being dominant in the first half of the match, Canada managed to take the final victory. The home team opened the scoring in the 24th minute of the second half, when Huitema headed in Lawrence’s cross. The second came at 43, with Rose, who received a long throw to be free to hit goalkeeper Letícia’s exit.