The Colombian women’s team lost this Sunday 3-0 against the United States in a friendly held in San Diego (California, USA). On Thursday, the coffee team also achieved a valuable 0-0 draw against the USA in a friendly played in Sandy (Utah, USA), but this time they lost to the powerful Stars and Stripes team.

After these two friendlies, Colombia has a balance of 10 defeats and two draws in 12 matches against the USA. The Colombian team stopped the four-time world champion (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019) this afternoon in the first half and The game went 0-0 at halftime.

Goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo had to be replaced due to injury and Sandra Sepúlveda came in her place. Colombia, well sheltered at the back but without spice in the offensive in the first half, tried to take a step forward in attack in the second half, but then the Americans scored.

Mia Fishel opened the scoring with a header in the 56th minute, Lindsey Horan added the second six minutes later and Jaedyn Shaw closed the score in the 83rd minute, taking advantage of an error in the Colombians’ release of the ball.

Coach Ángelo Marsiglia, who temporarily takes over as Colombian coach after the departure of Nelson Abadía, faced these two friendlies with notable absences such as those of Catalina Usme, Mayra Ramírez and Catalina Pérez. In addition, Linda Caicedo, who was able to play in Utah, was not at the San Diego game since she traveled to the Ballon d’Or ceremony being held this Monday in Paris.

EFE

