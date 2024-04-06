Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/06/2024 – 19:05

The women's football team will have to compete for third place in the SheBelieves Cup, a tournament held in the United States and which serves as preparation for the Olympics in Paris, France. This Saturday (6), the Brazilians were beaten on penalties by Canada, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, 4-2, after a 1-1 draw in normal time, in one of the semi-finals of the friendly competition. The match was broadcast live on TV Brasil.

End of the game. A #Women's National Team is beaten on penalties by Canada 4-2. Our next match in the SheBelieves Cup will be on Tuesday against Japan. pic.twitter.com/9eklvq6I1O — Women's Football Team (@SelecaoFeminina) April 6, 2024

Earlier, in the other semifinal, held at the same location, the hosts defeated Japan 2-1. The Asians will be Brazil's opponents in the duel for third place in the SheBelieves Cup, while the Americans will decide the title with the Canadians. The clashes will take place this Tuesday (9), at the Lower.com Stadium, in Columbus, at times to be defined.

Coach Arthur Elias sent Brazil to the field with debutant Tainá in goal, Antônia, Tarciane and Thaís Ferreira forming the back three, Ana Vitória and Yaya in the middle, Gabi Portilho and Yasmin on the right and left wings, respectively, and a trio offensive with Ludmilla, Jheniffer and Priscila. The last-minute absence was midfielder Duda Sampaio, with an ankle sprain.

The Brazilians started the duel by putting pressure on the Canadian ball and scaring two balls into the area, both with Tarciane, at two and seven minutes. Canada responded at nine, advancing to the left by Janine Beckie, whose shot was blocked by Antônia. Three minutes later, fellow striker Deanne Rose was marked on the right and crossed to Beckie, who headed the ball wide.

With the game balanced, individuality made a difference. In the 20th minute, Ludmilla invaded the area from the left and was brought down by defender Jade Rose. Tarciane hit the middle of the goal, displacing goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and opening the scoring in Atlanta.

⚽IT’S GOLLLLL FROM BRAZIL!!!! Tarciane scores for the Brazilian team from the penalty spot! #SheBelievesCup at #TVBrasil! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/8PupRGbjoN — TV Brasil (@TVBrasil) April 6, 2024

The goal put Brazil back in a superior position in the match, regaining possession quickly and correcting the defensive positioning, leaving the Canadians in an offside position. At 27, Jheniffer received the ball from Tarciane in the middle, escaped marking and hit from the edge of the area, but stopped at Sheridan.

Four minutes later, the defense cleared Gabi Portilho's cross from the left and Antônia, on the left, took the first chance, shooting close to the left post. At 36, Priscila received it from Ludmilla on the left, took the ball to her right leg and hit it, again with danger. The Brazilians continued on top, but the advantage did not change before the break.

Brazil maintained its offensive posture in the second half. In the fourth minute, Gabi Portilho tried to cross from the left, the ball exploded in the defense and fell to Ana Vitória, who shot from the half-moon over the goal. At ten, Canada got scared with a shot from midfielder Simi Awujo from the edge of the area that bounced off Tainá's left post.

The green and yellow pressure did not cool down. In the 14th minute, Gabi Portilho was launched into the area on the left and rolled for Ana Vitória to hit from the half-moon. The ball deflected off the mark and was left in the small area for Yasmin to finish, but Sheridan made a great save. Two minutes later, Ludmilla observed the goalkeeper in advance and almost surprised her with a cover, forcing Sheridan to avoid the goal with her fingertips.

Little by little, however, Canada took advantage of Brazil's wear and tear – which made the first change (Jaqueline replacing Jheniffer) in the 26th minute – to gain space in the attacking field. At 31, Jessie Fleming took a free kick from the left and midfielder Vanessa Gilles, with a header, anticipated Tainá and equalized the score.

After the draw, Arthur made three changes, bringing in midfielder Angelina and strikers Cristiane and Marta (who raised the crowd in Atlanta) in place of Ana Vitória, Gabi Portilho and Ludmilla. The Brazilians pressed for the second goal, but without the same organization as before. In stoppage time, Yaya had one last chance, receiving it from Marta in the half-moon, turning and shooting low for Sheridan's defense.

Just before the penalties, Brazil changed goalkeepers, with Tainá giving way to Lorena, back after a year away from the field due to a knee injury. The change, however, had no effect. The Canadians even missed the first kick, with defender Ashley Lawrence sending it over the goal, but Marta wasted the next shot, saved by Sheridan. In the third series of hits, Antônia hit the left of the post. Canada had perfect success in the following shots. It was up to midfielder Julia Grosso to define the Canadian classification.