The Colombian women’s national team had an important preparation match yesterday at the El Campín stadium, against New Zealand, in a match that ended in a goalless draw but left good feelings for the Colombian team that deserved the victory, in front of a very good audience presence in the stands.

Colombia, which is preparing for its dispute in the next edition of the Gold Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, had control of the match and the best approaches to open the scoring. He lacked greater effectiveness and hit the chances he created. New Zealand played a match in which they avoided much wear and tear and had little offensive presence.

The national team, whose main absence was Linda Caicedo, who is currently recovering from an injury, had its other references such as Catalina Usme, Daniela Montoya or Mayra Ramírez.

At 7 minutes into the game, Colombia had its first major approach with an arrival that ended in a strong shot by Montoya, but the ball hit a rival who stood between Daniela and the goal, to deflect the shot. In that first half there were several approaches, such as a shot at Mayra’s post after a corner kick. Yorelin Carabali also choked up the goal when she headed an excellent cross from a still ball by Usme, but the ball went slightly wide. At the end of the first half, the option to score went to Leicy Santos, who was unable to define while the Colombian players claimed an alleged handball in the rival’s area.

Colombia came out to play the second half with the same dynamic, controlling the ball and with quick transitions that surprised the New Zealand players. One of the most insistent players was Marcela Restrepo who gave a lot of mobility to the national team’s attack. She, in fact, had a very good opportunity with a shot that passed very close to the goal.

New Zealand came very close. The Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Pérez had almost no demands, apart from some approaches in the second half, in one of which the goal was possible due to a false start by Pérez. As the minutes passed, the visiting team began to run out of energy while Colombia tried to score the first goal.

Colombia continues with its preparation for its next competitions. It comes from accumulating a draw and a loss against the United States. On Tuesday they face New Zealand again, but behind closed doors.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

