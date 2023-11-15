You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian Football Federation announced two preparatory games for the Olympic Games.
The The Colombian women’s team continues with its preparation to face the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The team that made him happy in the early mornings in August at the category World Cup will now be in Bogotá. And are you going to miss the opportunity to see it live?
On December 2 and 5, the Colombian Senior Women’s National Team will play a double of friendlies in the capital against its counterpart from New Zealand, the great sensation of the last World Cup in the category, as confirmed by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) through its social networks.
The duels are part of the preparation for the Paris 2024 fairs and to work from November 27 to December 6, taking advantage of the Fifa date.
Friendly match schedules
December 2
Colombia vs. New Zealand
Stadium: El Campín
Time: 4:00 pm
City: Bogotá, Colombia
Transmission: Caracol TV and RCN TV
December 5th
Colombia vs New Zealand
Stadium: Metropolitano de Roof
Time: 3:00 pm
City: Bogotá, Colombia
Transmission: Caracol TV and RCN TV
How can you accompany them?
Tickets can be purchased through the company in charge of selling tickets for the Colombian National Team matches and will have the following costs:
Western $30,000 + service
Oriental $20,000 + service
South: $10,000 + service
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
