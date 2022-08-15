Women’s team: Carlos Paniagua analyzes the next game live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia faces New Zealand this Tuesday in the World Cup.
August 15, 2022, 05:09 PM
The Colombian women’s team is getting ready for his third match of the U20 World Cup, this Tuesday against New Zealand.
Colombia seeks its place in the quarterfinals as the first in group B. Germany and Mexico play simultaneously.
Words of Paniagua
the DT Carlos Paniagua speaks at a press conference about the strategy to face this match.
Replacement Gabriela Rodriguez: “2, 3 replacement possibilities were worked out. We are analyzing. We will decide. New Zealand are strong, they fall back well, they transition very quickly. Let’s wait and see who we meet.”
Changes: “What has been done has been acceptable. Good game with Germany, golden draw against Mexico. Our defensive line is still solid. We are not going to suffer changes there. There are players with a lot of fatigue”.
Preparation: “The passivity was not about attitude, it was about the rival. There is enormous commitment from the players.
August 15, 2022, 05:09 PM
