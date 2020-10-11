After a long wait, the BCCI has released the schedule of the women’s T20 Challenge tournament and the list of teams on Sunday (11 October). The tournament will begin on November 4 and the final match will be played on November 9. Team India’s three star players Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have been given the command of three teams. Apart from the players from India, foreign players will also be seen playing in this league. All the matches of the tournament will be played on one ground of the UAE, but the ground will not be announced yet.

Three teams will clash

Three teams will be seen playing in the women’s T20 Challenge tournament started on the lines of IPL. Supernovas command is handed over to all-rounder all-rounder Harmanpreet, while veteran batsman Mithali Raj will lead Velocity. Opener Smriti Mandhana has been given the captaincy of the Trailblazers team. The Velocity and Supernovas teams that played last year’s final in the first match of the tournament will face each other. In total, four matches will be played this season. In 2019, the team of Supernovas beat Velocity by four wickets in the final match.

Foreign players will also be seen

BCCI said that apart from the best players of India, strong players from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh are also going to play in this league. Players like Deandra Dottin of West Indies, Danielle White of England and spin bowler Sophie Ecclestone will be part of the tournament. While Thailand player Nathakan Chatham will also be seen this year, she will be seen playing on behalf of the treblers.

Over 30 players from Team India are participating in this tournament and all of them have been asked to gather at one place in Mumbai. Here, he will have to stay in the quarantine period for a week, during which he will also be tested corona several times. The teams will leave for the UAE on 22 October and after reaching there they will have to keep themselves in a six-day quarantine period. After this they will be allowed to enter the bio safe environment.

The teams are as follows:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemima Rodrigues (Vice Captain), Chamari Attapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Tanya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Sasikala Sirivardhne, Poonam Yadav, Shakira Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Kumari, Muskan Malik.

trail Blazers : Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Poonam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemlata, Nuzhat Parveen (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatoon, Sophie Ecclestone, Nathakan Chatham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvi Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy (Vice Captain), Shaifali Verma, Sushma Verma (Wicketkeeper), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Ms. Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshin, Leigh Kasparek, Daniel White, Sun Luce, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

The matches will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.

The program is as follows:

04/11/2020 – Supernovas vs Velocity

05/11/2020 – Velocity vs Trailblazers

07/11/2020 – Trailblazers vs Supernovas

09/11/2020 – Final