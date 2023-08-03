Women’s Superbike: problems even before the start

On the occasion of the next season we will witness the great novelty of the Women’s Superbike World Championship, with the category made official in the spring and which will be held in conjunction with the events valid for the European Superbike championship. The project foresees a total of six appointments on the calendar, with two races in each round and with around 18-20 riders involved in the series. At the moment, however, only seven women have an international FIM Road Racing license, but the main problem is quite another one.

The numerous “no”

Less than a year from the start of this new championship, in fact, it hasn’t happened yet what will be the manufacturer which will supply its motorcycles to this category. The Pierer group, which includes brands such as KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna, would have sports models available with displacements between 400 and 700 cc, but showed no interest anyway, and the same was also recently confirmed by theAprilia. The why behind this waiver was explained by Massimo RivolaCEO of the Racing company in Noale.

Aprilia’s renunciation

In fact, the Venetian brand has proposed its own model for the women’s world championship, but the renunciation came following the conditions imposed by Dorna: “We would certainly have a very interesting bike with ours Aprilia RS 660 Trophy – indicated in an interview reported by speedweek. com – but the proposal that Dorna made us it would require a huge investment on our part, which is why we are not interested. If conditions change, perhaps we could reach an agreement, but we are a long way from supplying the bikes for the Women’s World Championship, because it would cost us more than 1 million euros“.

However, the offer remains valid

Excluding the cost plan, the Aprilia Racing Technical Director, Romano Albesianoinstead explained the advantages and characteristics of the model proposed for this championship: “With the RS 660 Trofeo, Aprilia offers a sports bike of high level at an attractive price – he added – we are talking about a motorcycle whose performances are well above those of the Supersport 300 class and was developed for racing. The Trofeo is a bike that can be used to set lap times on the track that are in the range of the most powerful 600cc super sports bikes. If we consider the combination of quality, performance, lap times and driving pleasure, the RS 660 Trofeo constitutes a unique offer“.