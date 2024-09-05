Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, Honorary President of the Women’s Sports Federation, the Women’s Sports Federation, in cooperation with the General Authority of Sports, organized the second Women’s Sports Forum, in the Digital Zone at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and a number of heads of sports federations, deputies, secretaries, and members of boards of directors, in addition to a number of representatives of sports bodies, female players and their mothers.

The second Women’s Sports Forum annually highlights the advanced strides made by the UAE in empowering women in the sports field, and enhancing the honorable image of their achievements and successes in various sports forums, in addition to launching a package of qualitative initiatives that support women’s presence in the sports field, in addition to emphasizing the need to continue and work on developing their skills and capabilities and anticipating the future of women in various sports.

In his opening speech, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, expressed his deepest thanks and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her great support for Emirati women in various fields, especially in the sports field, appreciating her generous patronage of this forum.

His Excellency said that Emirati women have always been a source of pride and inspiration for all of us, as they have proven through their capabilities and achievements that they are an integral part of the present and future of the development process in the UAE.

He added, “We are proud of the presence of more than 10,000 female players in the national sports federations. This increase in the number of Emirati female athletes in the local and international sports arena reflects the commitment of the country’s sports sector to supporting and empowering Emirati women, in translation of the visions and directives of the wise leadership, which adopts a clear approach to empowering women in all sectors.”

He said, “We are proud of the contributions of Emirati women in administrative positions in local and regional sports federations, such as Noura Al Jasmi and Dr. Huda Al Matrooshi.”

His Excellency also expressed his pride in having 4 female players representing the UAE in the Paris 2024 Olympics, and 6 female players in the Paralympic Games currently underway.

His Excellency thanked the Women’s Sports Federation for its pioneering role in promoting women’s sports locally and in the Gulf, which has contributed significantly to consolidating the status of Emirati and Gulf women in sports in regional and international forums.

The forum included an accompanying exhibition, entitled “Towards a Sustainable Sports Tomorrow for Emirati Women”, during which Eng. Ghalia Al Mannai, Secretary-General of the Women’s Sports Federation, reviewed the achievements made within the framework of implementing the provisions of the Women’s Sports Charter in the UAE, which was launched by the Women’s Sports Federation and includes 46 federations and sports councils in the country, to support and advance women’s sports.

During the forum, mothers of UAE champions in various sports were honored. These honorable models have provided the most wonderful examples of supporting and encouraging their daughters to shine in the sports field and achieve honorable accomplishments in the name of the country on the local and international arenas, keeping pace with the amazing development, progress and pioneering successes achieved by Emirati women in various sectors and fields, in addition to honoring the UAE champions participating in the Paris Olympics, and a group of distinguished female players in various sports.

“We congratulate Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Emirates, for her support that has produced stories that we are proud of. We congratulate the daughters of the Emirates for their honorable sporting achievements. It was a pleasure for us to celebrate the achievements of women’s sports in the UAE, in light of the support of our wise leadership, during the activities of the Second Women’s Sports Forum, an annual event that brings together sports federations that support women’s sports in the country, to stand together on the achievements made, exchange experiences and expertise, review best practices, and provide an opportunity for decision-makers in the country to meet, to enhance cooperation to support women athletes in various sports,” said Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union and President of the Women’s Sports Federation.

For his part, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Sailing and Rowing Federation, praised the continuous support and interest of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, in empowering Emirati women in all fields, especially sports. He pointed out that the second women’s sports forum, organized by the Women’s Sports Federation, represents a unique image of creativity and a new stage to motivate Emirati women to achieve excellence and occupy the first place in all women’s sports forums and fields, regionally and globally.

Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, President of the Athletics Federation, stressed that Emirati women, with the follow-up and care of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” have achieved their high status in society, demonstrated their capabilities in all fields, and reached leadership positions in various sports fields.

Brigadier Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Police Sports Federation, explained that women’s sports in the UAE enjoy the attention and support of the wise leadership, and of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” who stands behind these achievements.

“We are proud to cooperate with the Women’s Sports Federation, and are committed to implementing the principles of the UAE Women’s Sports Charter to achieve sustainability and gender equality,” said Noura Hassan Al Jasmi, President of the Badminton Federation and Board Member of the National Olympic Committee.

Dr. Huda Abdulrahman Al Matroushi, President of the UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation and Vice President of the Asian Modern Pentathlon Federation, stressed that this forum represents a unique opportunity to enhance the role of Emirati women in sports and highlight their achievements.