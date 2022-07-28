Dubai (Etihad)

The Board of Directors of the Women’s Sports Federation held its third meeting headed by Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women’s Union, Chairperson of the Federation’s Board of Directors, at the headquarters of the General Women’s Union in Abu Dhabi, and discussed a number of topics and development plans to foresee a better future for women’s sports.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Vice President, Mona Al Shamsi, Secretary General, Ghalia Al Mannai, Head of the Strategic Planning and Information Technology Committees, Hind Al Aleeli, Head of the Legal Committee, Assila Al Hashimi, Head of the Competitions Committee, and Fatima Al Ali, Head of the Marketing and Sponsorship Committee.

The Board of Directors approved the executive plan for activities and events during the coming period, and the federation’s website was launched, which represents a leading platform to highlight the achievements of women’s sport in the country and highlights the successes of the UAE players and their resumes full of harvesting their honorable efforts, and in light of this calls the Emirates Federation for Women’s Sports. All UAE players to join and register on the site.

The Board of Directors had adopted the emblem of the Union in the second meeting, which came in the form of a flower consisting of seven petals representing the seven emirates and with simple smooth lines symbolizing victory in a position with arms extended to give the impression of initiation and vitality, and the golden color was chosen, derived from the UAE emblem.

Noura Al Suwaidi confirmed that the Union operates according to its institutional identity based on the vision, mission and values ​​of the UAE that takes into account investment in building people without discrimination between men and women and the preparation of cadres capable of leading the development process. Sports, advancing Emirati and Arab women’s sports, establishing close relations with sports federations concerned with women in Arab, regional and international countries, enhancing the reputation of the state and the federation’s position in various sports forums, working to deepen national belonging and consolidating national identity, and improving the performance of technical cadres, referees and administrators, qualifying and refining them, and controlling the scope and conditions Their work, supporting women in the administrative organizations of sports institutions, promoting women’s participation in sports activities, and spreading the culture of combating doping and harmful substances and preventing their dangers.

She said: “The Federation is committed to achieving its goals by assuming its responsibilities and tasks, which center on the governance of Emirati women’s sport, developing strategic plans in accordance with the vision and directions of the public interest, empowering women to participate in all kinds of sports at the international and national levels, working to achieve national sporting achievements, and organizing Sports competitions within the federation’s jurisdiction, and their promotion and control within the framework of the applicable laws, regulations, and regulations, and the regulation of the affairs of private centers and clubs working in sports activities within the federation’s jurisdiction.

She added: “The Federation is also working on developing a plan to discover and care for talented athletes, to represent the country in the continental, international, Olympic and Paralympic championships, and to organize workshops, courses, training programs and conferences for national cadres, including technicians, administrators, and all participants in women’s sports of all kinds, and to form internal and external committees of all kinds to achieve goals.” The Federation, supporting and encouraging all scientific research and studies related to women’s sport, developing and hosting community sports and seeking to support and develop it, and representing the state in international, regional and national meetings, events and conferences related to women’s sport.

For her part, Ghalia Al-Mannai, Chair of the Strategic Planning and Information Technology Committees, expressed her pride in being on the board of directors of the Emirates Women’s Sports Federation, stressing that she works through her responsibility in the Federation to lead research projects and research studies that embody and study the current scene of women’s sports in the United Arab Emirates As well as developing a strategic plan to enhance the presence of Emirati women in the sports field and following up the implementation of operational plans to ensure their balance with the Federation, in addition to strengthening relations with internal and external partners to ensure the achievement of common goals.