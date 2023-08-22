Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 09:24



| Updated 10:39 a.m.

«I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of all Spanish men and women, for what you have done, how you have done it and how you have made us enjoy». Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, received the women’s soccer world champions at the Moncloa.

Before the arrival of the players of the national team and their meeting with the acting President of the Government, Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), apologized and admitted that he was wrong after the commotion generated by the kiss on the mouth that he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony after winning the world title in Sydney.

The party of the world champions continues this Tuesday in Madrid after the revelry lasted until after midnight in a tribute through the streets of the capital of Spain and which ended on a stage located in Puente del Rey, next to the Manzanares river. . Artists such as Camela, Vicco or Juan Magán encouraged the public gathered to honor the women of gold.

On stage, one by one, the 23 world champions appeared on stage. Misa Rodríguez, Ona Batlle, Teresa Abelleira, Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey, Jennifer Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Oihane Hernández, Enith Salón, Laia Codina, Eva Navarro, María Pérez, Alba Redondo, Salma Paralluelo, Rocío Gálvez, Claudia Zornoza , Athenea del Castillo, Cata Coll, Esther González, Irene Guerrero, Olga Carmona, Ivana Andrés and the coach Jorge Vilda received a standing ovation from the Spanish fans.