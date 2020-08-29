Women’s solidarity action began on Saturday, August 29, in Minsk. Protesters gathered on both sides of Independence Avenue in Victory Square. Reported by Interfax…

According to incoming reports, the participants in the procession are dressed mainly in white and red, holding flowers.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies drove paddy wagons and OMON detachments to Victory Square. The police warn those present about the illegality of the event. According to the newspaper, at least one person – a man – has already been detained.

Earlier, a rally of supporters of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko began in Minsk. The press secretary of the head of state Natalia Eismont took part in it.

At the protests on Friday, August 28, 32 people were detained, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus said. The ministry called on citizens to spend the weekend in nature.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for the third week. Citizens oppose the official election results, and also criticize the violence by the security forces. Meanwhile, Lukashenka considers the protesting Belarusians “sheep” and accuses Western countries of interfering in the country’s internal affairs.