The emotions of women’s football in Bogotá will be in charge of the IDRD and its “From the Court to the Stadium” tournament, which will culminate with the exciting final between Gol Star Naranja and Future Soccer in the girls category, in which players between 10 and 13 years old participate. The meeting will take place in the park San Cristobal starting at 12 noon this Saturday and Sunday.

Since last July 24, this tournament, which reaches its second edition in this category, has brought together the best talents from 25 teams from 11 locations in Bogotá: Usaquén, Chapinero, Tunjuelito, Bosa, Kennedy, Engativá, Suba, Barrios Unidos, Teusaquillo, Rafael Uribe and Ciudad Bolívar.

Greater participation and visibility

This year, the tournament has benefited 339 players, who have demonstrated their best level throughout the 44 matches played. During these matches, 219 goals have been scored, and only 15 yellow cards and no red cards have been shown, which reflects the spirit of fair play and the practice of citizen values.

This tournament, which is offered free of charge, aims to strengthen the development of women’s soccer in Bogotá and give the opportunity to play to those girls and women who, due to various circumstances, cannot do so regularly.

“We are proud to see all the potential that Bogotá girls have to play soccer and their skills with the ball. We continue working to strengthen and make visible all the players who are part of the largest free tournament in Latin America, and we continue in the fight for gender equity and equal conditions,” said Blanca Durán, director of the IDRD.

Emotion, talent and skill

The final of the girls category of the “De la Cancha al Estadio” tournament will take place on Sunday, September 24 at Parque San Cristóbal, starting at 12 noon.

Gol Star Naranja is a women’s soccer club with more than 10 years of experience in the comprehensive training of players, from the initiation stages to the senior categories. In this edition, the team participated in five games; He won four and lost one, and qualified as one of the best seconds, with a total of 17 goals for and 8 against. In 2022, they participated in the tournament in collaboration with Fortaleza and obtained third place.

For its part, Future Soccer, a women’s soccer sports club with 23 years of experience, has around 150 girls in all categories, from 5 to 25 years old. In this edition, the team played and won five games and qualified as first in group F, with a total of 20 goals for and 2 against.

This competition promotes gender equality, as well as the appropriation by girls and women of sports venues that have traditionally been male meeting spaces. In addition, it is expected to find new talents in women's soccer and strengthen family and friendly ties through this sport.