VFrom this week on, the preparations of the German Football Association (DFB) for the women’s World Cup in the summer will pick up speed. The tournament starts on July 20th. In preparation for the competition, for which 32 nations in Australia and New Zealand will come together, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team, which is considered one of the favourites, has two meaningful international matches to play in the days around Easter: In Sittard, on Good Friday (20.00 o’clock and at sportstudio.de) against the Netherlands and in Nuremberg on April 11 against Brazil (6 p.m. on ARD).

From both prestige duels, the national coach hopes to find out how she should put her squad together in the next two months, with which she then has big plans, as she announced. According to information from the FAZ, the 55-year-old will announce groundbreaking news in person before trying the example: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and the association have agreed to extend their contract, which expires in August.

“We want to play for the title”

The details of the agreement will be announced this Monday at the DFB campus in Frankfurt, including by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Joti Chatzialexiou, the sporting director of the national teams. A spokeswoman for the DFB recently confirmed that everyone involved was in “very, very good talks” and that they were “on the way to the home straight”.

At the European Championships last summer, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made it to the final with her selection, which they lost 2-1 to hosts England after extra time. In the World Cup qualifier, the Germans hardly showed any weaknesses: they won nine out of ten games and, as group winners, won the ticket with a five-point lead (27) ahead of pursuers Portugal (22). “Our primary task as a national team is to continue showing attractive football. And that is our claim: We want to play for the title at the 2023 World Cup,” said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg recently in an interview with the FAZ







Thanks to a favorable draw, your team will only compete in Australia at the World Cup and will therefore be spared the additional strain of traveling to New Zealand, 4000 kilometers away. In Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, the Germans will have to hold their own against Morocco, Colombia and South Korea if they want to make it through to the knockout stages.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg herself had repeatedly promised to continue her commitment: “I would like to stay until after the 2027 World Cup.” In March, the DFB applied to host the tournament in four years as a three-nation tournament together with the Netherlands and Belgium. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who wore the jersey for the national team 125 times, took over the task from interim coach Horst Hrubesch at the end of 2018.