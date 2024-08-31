Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/31/2024 – 18:15

Brazil maintained its 100% success rate in women’s sitting volleyball at the Paris Paralympic Games by defeating Canada 3 sets to 1 this Saturday (31), with scores of 25-20, 25-21, 23-25 ​​and 25-19.

The match, which was a repeat of the 2022 World Cup final and the third-place play-off in Tokyo, both won by Brazil, lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes. With the result, the Brazilian team has now won two games in two but is not yet guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.

Canada and Slovenia – Brazil’s opponents in the final round of Group B on Monday at 9am – have one win and one loss and, with a Slovenian win and a Canadian triumph over bottom-placed Rwanda, there could be a three-way tie. Only the top two teams from each group advance.

In the duel this Saturday (31), unlike the debut against Rwanda, Brazil had difficulties. Sarah Melenka, with 18 points, was a nightmare for the Brazilian defense. The team’s attack had balanced performances from Suellen (12 points), Laiana (twelve), Janaína (eleven), Duda and Nathalie (both with ten).

Brazil is still looking for its first Paralympic final in the sport. So far, it has won two bronze medals, both won by women, in the last two editions: Rio and Tokyo.

Men aim for first win against Iran

On the other hand, in the men’s bracket, Brazil is looking for its first victory in Paris. After the defeat in its debut against Germany, this Friday (30), the opponent this Sunday (1st), at 7 am in Brasília, is the strong Iran team, gold medalist in the last two editions of the Games, which has the giant Morteza Mehrzad, 2.46m tall. The Iranians debuted with a victory over Ukraine.

