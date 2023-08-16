Genoa – At 12:30, as expected, the FIGC published the Women’s Serie A calendar for the 2023/2024 season. No “X”: among the ten teams drawn, surprisingly, there is also Sampdoria Women who will play Inter at home on the first matchday scheduled for 16 and 17 September. But the presence of the blucerchiate does not mean that the problems have been solved and that the participation of Sampdoria Women in the tournament is guaranteed. On the contrary.

On Monday evening, the official renunciation seemed certain, even after the last calls, Radrizzani and Manfredi had not found an agreement with the last investor left in the running to support the project. The new ownership has decided to continue looking for a solution, at least for a few days, given that there is a month to go until the start of the championship and has asked the FIGC for time but the situation remains highly uncertain.

The players who remained under contract (about ten) after expressing their concern in the press release published on Monday. also signed by Umberto Calcagno, president of the Italian Footballers’ Association and by Renzo Ulivieri, president of the Italian Football Coaches’ Association, expect news on the possible resumption of training soon. Just as the problem of the pitch for home matches needs to be resolved, which at the moment remains that of Vercelli given the impossibility of using the “Tre Campanili” due to the new requirements set by the FIGC.