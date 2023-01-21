The tricolors of Imoco lose the first set and then fold the Marches. Easy success for Busto against Perugia

Conegliano-Vallefoglia 3-1 (25-27, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20)

As against Resovia and Busto, Conegliano wins in a comeback, overcoming a combative Vallefoglia, in front of the eyes of Lorenzo Bernardi, who has returned as a spectator to his Palaverde. Santarelli rotates the formation again and lines up Wolosz, Haak, Gennari, Plummer, De Kruijf, Fahr and De Gennaro. Mafrici replies with Hancock, Drews, Kosheleva, D’Odorico, Aleksic, Furlan and Sirressi. The Panthers are struggling in the second line with Plummer, soon taken over by Cook, while the Marches push hard with D’Odorico, Kosheleva and Aleksic (11-11). Conegliano is not very tidy, unlike the guests, who stretch 12-16. A good sequence by Haak propitiates the draw at 22, but the Swede wastes a set point. The decisive points are from D’Odorico with diagonal and block.

The music changes when the game resumes, with the wall of Conegliano dictating the law. The first break (7-1) is signed by Haak and Fhar, followed by Plummer and De Kruijf (13-5). For the visitors, Papa and Piani enter for Kosheleva and Drews, but the advantage remains largely in favor of the home team, which thus has the opportunity to make the debut of the new signing Samedy, on the field for the final exchanges with Carraro. The third set was balanced until 13-13, with Drews and Kosheleva as protagonists on one side, Haak and Plummer on the other.

The turning point comes with the entry of Squarcini into the service. From his turn, with 4 aces and 2 blocks, comes the 7-0 break that bends Vallefoglia’s legs. Congliano restarts very strong with Haak (7-2, with 5 points from the Swede), but concedes too much in service, with errors that keep alive the hopes of the tigers of the Marches. For the guests it is still the entry of Pope to be the most fruitful, so much so that from 12-4 we get to 18-17, even with points from D’Odorico. In the final Vallefoglia wastes something more than Conegliano, which can now concentrate on the Italian Cup, hosting Cuneo on Tuesday evening. (Mirco Cavallin) See also MotoGP | Suzuki: here are the two fins on the tail of the GSX-RR

Busto Arsizio-Perugia 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-19) In the fort of the e-work Arena Busto Arsizio hits the seventh consecutive home victory (between championship and Cev) relegating Bartoccini-Fortinfissi Perugia to three sets. In front of the former red and white diesse Enzo Barbaro, welcomed by the home fans with a banner full of affection (“Great man and manager, we owe you our present. Thank you Enzo)”, Musso’s butterflies set off with impetus (7- 2), dominating the first set thanks also to Olivotto’s four blocks. Lazic tries to do something, but Bertini’s 26% in attack leaves little room for the imagination: the ace from Monza, “dirtied” by the net, is worth 25-17 in 23′. Initially the second part was more fought (11-10 thanks to Polder), broken however in the balance by the ace of Degradi, by the blocks of Olivotto and Zakchaiou (5 points with 60%), by the magic of Omoruyi: the crescendo bustocco (partial 14-4) is closed by Rosamaria’s dunk (5 points for her too) on 25-14 in 22′. With the ex Giulia Leonardi (at the “première” as Leonardo’s mother at the Arena) and Cisky Marcon (future red and white manager?) among the 2,000 spectators of the Arena, Uyba with Strigot on the field completes the work without too many obstacles: l ‘Rosamaria’s ace is worth 25-19 in 30’. In the final table, the top scorers are Rosamria and Dregradi with 13 points, but Lloyd also sends Olivotto (6 blocks) and Omoruyi into double figures. On the Umbrian front Polder stamps 8 points. (Mattia Brazzelli Lualdi) See also Earthquake volley, Zaytsev away from the retirement of the national team: goodbye to the World Cup

Scandicci-Novara 2-3 (32-30, 25-27, 22-25, 25-18, 8-15) Challenge at high, very high altitude that of Palazzo Wanny and with a high rate of spectacularity. With these values ​​in the field, a match resolved at the tie break by Novara could only come out, which after losing the first, was able to withdraw from a difficult situation in the second. In the fifth then there was no story: Igor returns home with a success that gives great morale, Scandicci sees a series of ten consecutive victories between the championship and the CEV Cup interrupted. Infinite or almost the first set, which Scandicci takes home with a 32-30 which says a lot about the fight we saw on the taraflex. Savino Del Bene got off to a good start and even had a three-point lead, but Novara responded with a Karakurt immediately on the ball. The Piedmontese formation recovers the disadvantage and goes ahead on 12-11. Antropova decides to enter the game from the other side and thus Barbolini’s team accelerates. After a fast in Washington, Savino Del Bene finds herself with two set points at 24-22. Both cancelled. With no holds barred we get Belien’s winning wall on Bosetti to certify the 32-30 for Scandicci. Even in the second, the two teams didn’t hold back and Scandicci threw away the partial because they found themselves with a six-point lead before being recovered by their opponents. The mosquitoes smell the blood and sting with Karakurt and Adams and also with Danesi’s early times and walls, decisive in many stages of the race. Another set finished with the advantages on 27-25 for the guests. Savino accuses the blow, Igor starts again with momentum in the third managed well until the end. On 24-20 for Novara, Scandicci annuls two set points to the opponents (one with an incredible defense), but a big block by Danesi on an attack by Pietrini allows the team coached by Lavarini to move up to 2-1 in the calculation of the sets. Everything closed? No, Scandicci starts again determined and with a great desire to extend the match and take it to the tie break. In this she is facilitated by the attitude of Novara who inexplicably seems to be too defeatist in the fourth. Karakurt stops putting balls down, while Antropova and Zhu Ting do the opposite. In the final Carcaces enters and while her companions give the impression of having given up, she begins to hammer one ball after another. However, it is too late for Novara: the set is compromised and we go to the tie break. In the fifth there is no story. Igor wins it at 8 with Carcaces, Adams and Danesi in great form. These are two points that the Piedmontese need to temporarily override Milan. Scandicci remains second but now five points behind Conegliano. (Stefano Del Corona) See also MotoGP | Espargaro: "Apart from the Ducatis, only Marc is in front of me"