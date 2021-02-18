The Argentine National Team and the Brazil National Team meet today, Thursday, February 18, in a new match by Date 1 of the She Believes Cup, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Schedule and where to watch the game on television today

With the arbitration of the American Katja Koroleva, the meeting between Argentina and Brazil will be played from 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and it can be seen live through Canais Globo and SporTV in Brazil, while TUDN and FOX Sports will do the same in the United States. There will be no transmission in Argentina.

Possible formations

Argentina’s 11th: To be confirmed.

The 11 of Brazil: To be confirmed.

Mariana Larroquette, one of the figures of the Argentine women’s team. Photo: REUTERS / Susana Vera.

Fixture, results and standings

When does the Argentine women’s team play

Argentina vs Brazil 2/18 6:00 PM.

Argentina vs Canada 2/21 8:00 p.m.

Argentina vs United States 2/24 9:00 p.m.

Squad of the Argentine National Team

Solana Pereyra (UD Tacuense) Agustina Barroso (Palmeiras) Eliana Stabile (Mouth) Marina Delgado (UAI Urquiza) Vanesa Santana (Sporting Huelva) Aldana Cometti (Raise) Yael Oviedo (Independent Santa Fe) Clarisa Huber (Mouth) Soledad Jaimes (Changchun Dazhong) Dalila Ippolito (Juventus) Yamila Rodríguez (Boca) Laurina Oliveros (Mouth) Sophia Braun (Gonzaga University) Miriam Mayorga (Boca) Natalie Juncos (Racing) Lorena Benítez (Boca) Valentina Cámara (CD Femarguín) Romina Núñez (UAI Urquiza) Mariana Larroquette (Kansas City) Daiana Falfán (UAI Urquiza) Adriana Sachs (Boca) Milagros Menéndez (Granada).

