Dubai (Union)

Colonel Essam Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Police Physical Education Center at Abu Dhabi Police, crowned the Security and Ports Affairs Sector Team in the first place for the Women’s Cycling Championship, which was held on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi, as part of the Abu Dhabi Police Commander General’s Shield for Sports Excellence for the 2020-2021 season, and included a Bicycles for a distance of 20 kilometers with the participation of 8 teams from the police sectors. The Criminal Security Sector won the second place, and the Special Tasks Sector won the third place.

The Director of the Police Physical Education Center praised the physical and technical fitness of the competitors, stressing the police leadership’s support for sports activities and tournaments, upgrading the sports system, and encouraging and motivating male and female personnel to achieve distinguished results, and to participate in various sports tournaments.