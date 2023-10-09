Santa Fe was shaken in the women’s Copa Libertadores. After its bitter debut with a defeat against Olimpia, the team recovered and beat Universitario de Perú this Sunday, 4-0, on date 2 of group B.

The great figure of the match was the attacker Diana Celisauthor of the three goals of the cardinal victory.

Santa Fe was the owner of the actions, dominated during the 90 minutes and was finding the goals that gave it this victory and respite in the tournament.

At 36 minutes of play, Diana Celis scored the first, which ended the pressure. Celis stepped up and finished and the goalkeeper missed the ball against the post.

Diana Celis, scorer for Santa Fe.

Starting the second half, Celis increased the score after a cross into the area, a defense failure, a shot by Celis and the goalkeeper deflected the ball to the post but it went inside.

Celis herself, on a magical afternoon, scored the third penalty, with a perfect charge, deceiving the goalkeeper, in the 58th minute.

Daniela Garavito He scored the fourth by finishing with the open goal. She started and finished the play, at minute 90.

Santa Fe shakes up, achieves its first 3 points in group B and fights to qualify for the next phase. Your next rival will be Universidad de Chile.

SPORTS

More sports news