More than forty-five years after the adoption of the Veil law on the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy, “The right to abortion must be further strengthened and its access better guaranteed”. This is the object of the bill that the National Assembly examined Thursday, October 8. A text carried by the deputy of Val-de-Marne Albane Gaillot on behalf of the EDS group (Ecology, democracy, solidarity), formed in the spring by “dissident” LaREM deputies. But not only, since deputies from the ranks of the GDR (Democratic and Republican Left) and FI (rebellious France) groups were associated.

Key provision of the text, the extension of the legal period of access to abortion from 12 to 14 weeks (i.e. 16 weeks of amenorrhea), long demanded by associations such as Family Planning, has come back to the fore. the scene with the Covid-19. From the spring, doctors and associations alerted on the difficulties of access to abortion encountered by many women, due to the confinement and the mobilization of hospital resources to fight against the epidemic. For lack of support within the legal deadlines, some were forced to turn abroad. A situation which is, unfortunately, nothing extraordinary. The lack of practitioners and the closure, in recent years, of several orthogenetic centers obliges between 2,000 and 5,000 women, according to estimates, to leave the borders to go and perform an abortion. When they can, because the process, costly, involves the loss of the right to reimbursement of the act.

However, the extension of the legal deadline is not unanimous in the medical world. When its supporters point out the many reasons (difficulties in accessing care, premenopause, irregular cycles, denial of pregnancy, rape, etc.) which can lead women to find themselves outside the current legal deadlines, others find medical reasons for their opposition. This is the case of the National Council of Gynecologists and Obstetricians (CNGOF), whose president, Professor Israel Nisand, explained this week in the world that he feared that such a measure would lead to the opposite result of that sought. According to him, at 14 weeks, with a larger fetus, the operation is “A heavy and potentially dangerous act”. It would furthermore “Quite difficult to achieve for many professionals”, who could therefore refuse to perform abortions. Recalling that in 2001, when the legal deadline was changed from 10 to 12 weeks, “A lot of colleagues have decided to stop doing abortions” and that this had resulted “A serious human resources problem”, Prof. Nisand explains that it would be more effective to shorten the access times, in particular by setting “A maximum period of five days” to obtain an appointment for an abortion.

Embarrassed when the majority of the LaREM group announced its support for the measure, the government kicked in by only on October 6 seeking the opinion of the National Consultative Ethics Committee, and asking members of Parliament not to decide anything before this opinion is rendered. Lost sentence: Thursday, the Assembly adopted the measure by 102 votes (all those of the left and of the EDS group, plus those of many LaREM deputies) against 65. A vote at first reading which does not however presume the final fate of the entire bill.