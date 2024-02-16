Women's Rights | NY Times: Trump supports limiting abortion rights to 16 weeks

Trump has not taken a public stance on abortion right restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned broad abortion rights in the summer of 2022.

of the United States former president and possible candidate for the Republican Party Donald Trump has expressed to his advisers that he likes the idea of ​​limiting the right to abortion to 16 weeks. About that tells The New York Times, citing two insider sources.

The ban would not apply to pregnancies that originated from incest or rape. Abortion would also be allowed in cases where the plaintiff's life is in danger.

Trump has not taken a public stance on abortion right restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned broad abortion rights in the summer of 2022.