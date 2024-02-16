Saturday, February 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Women's Rights | NY Times: Trump supports limiting abortion rights to 16 weeks

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Women's Rights | NY Times: Trump supports limiting abortion rights to 16 weeks

Trump has not taken a public stance on abortion right restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned broad abortion rights in the summer of 2022.

of the United States former president and possible candidate for the Republican Party Donald Trump has expressed to his advisers that he likes the idea of ​​limiting the right to abortion to 16 weeks. About that tells The New York Times, citing two insider sources.

The ban would not apply to pregnancies that originated from incest or rape. Abortion would also be allowed in cases where the plaintiff's life is in danger.

Trump has not taken a public stance on abortion right restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned broad abortion rights in the summer of 2022.

#Women39s #Rights #Times #Trump #supports #limiting #abortion #rights #weeks

See also  HS Environment | Finland's most famous seaside idyll is spoiled by pig excrement, so Jyrki Heilä came up with a way to reuse it
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sarina Wiegman and Merijn Zeeman about their path to the world top: 'In today's top sport, the head coach must be a generalist'

Sarina Wiegman and Merijn Zeeman about their path to the world top: 'In today's top sport, the head coach must be a generalist'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result