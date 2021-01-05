The high court in Lahore bans the controversial investigation as illegal and unconstitutional. Rape victims were particularly hard hit.

MUMBAI taz | “It’s a small win in the long fight against rape, but an important one,” tweeted Pakistani journalist Manal Faheem Khan. She was responding to a decision by the Lahore City Supreme Court that banned virginity checks on women and girls.

This controversial practice was used in cases of rape. During the examination, a medical professional inserted two fingers into the victim’s vagina to check how loose the vaginal muscles are and whether the hymen can be stretched.

The Lahore High Court has now declared the so-called “two-finger test” to be illegal and unconstitutional. In addition, judge Ayesha A. Malik’s verdict said that the test “has no forensic value in the case of sexual violence” and “violates the personal dignity of female victims”. The court received two petitions last March. One by the politician Shaista Malik (PML-N), the other by a group of human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists.

The Lahore ruling, which bans all forms of virginity testing, applies to Pakistan’s Punjab province and could set a precedent. A similar case is currently under trial in Sindh Province. There have been calls for abolition in the past as it makes it difficult to prosecute crimes against women.

Consensual sex

“From the registration of the complaint by the police to the conviction of the perpetrator, the question of whether the character of the victim is considered chaste or pure has a far greater impact on the outcome of the case than the type of injury suffered,” explains lawyer Zainab Z. Malik. Medical practice became part of jurisprudence. In the case of women with a sexual history, it was assumed that the intercourse would take place with their consent and that it was therefore not a question of rape.

The verdict from Lahore makes it clear, however, that “the sexual behavior of the victim is completely irrelevant”. Pakistani President Arif Alvi only signed a new anti-rape law in December, according to which sex offenders face tougher sentences in the future. The number of unreported crimes is estimated to be high. Reasons for doing so are lax law enforcement and social hurdles to report rape.

Other former British colonies, including India, Malaysia and Bangladesh, have also begun to legally prohibit “two-finger testing”. In neighboring India, the Gujarat Supreme Court described the tests as “out of date and archaic” last year and ordered them to be stopped immediately. However, they were banned as early as 2013. In Bangladesh, a ban followed in April 2018.