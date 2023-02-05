Women’s Rights | In Iraq, there was a show of support for the daughter who had to be strangled by her father

The UN mission in Iraq condemned the “horrific murder” and urged Iraq to quickly enact a law “that unequivocally condemns gender-based violence.”

in Iraq Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Sunday demanding a law to curb intimate partner violence after a father strangled his 22-year-old daughter who made YouTube videos.

A woman living in Turkey was visiting her home when her father killed her on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Justice, attempts had been made in vain to mediate the “family dispute” between the daughter and her relatives before the bloodshed.

The father has surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime.

The daughter had been living in Turkey since 2017. She talked about her daily life in her social media videos, often together with her fiancé.

