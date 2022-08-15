International organizations indicate a setback in the country; violence against women has increased

This Monday (15.Aug.2022), marks 1 year since the Taliban occupied Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, and regained power in the country after 20 years. Since then, international organizations have raised questions about the country’s situation. One of the main concerns is in relation to women’s rights.

An overview of the organization Human Rights Watch argues that the country has gone through setbacks in several areas after the Taliban’s takeover. Accusations of torture, censorship and, above all, reduction of women’s rights increased.

According to the entity’s report, the Taliban imposed strict rules on this group. Almost all young women were denied access to secondary education in schools. Now, women can only travel accompanied by a male family member.

For the UN representative in Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, downgrading the role of women exclusively to domestic work “denies Afghanistan the benefit of the significant contributions they have to offer”.

Anita Ramasastry, chair of the UN Special Procedures Coordinating Committee, noted that women face greater risks of violence and persecution by militants.

“Many of these people are in hiding as the Taliban continue to search houses from door to door, and there are serious concerns that this intelligence gathering could lead to reprisals.“, she said. “We document that the Taliban’s advances have come with summary executions, disappearances, restrictions on women, the media and cultural life. This is not ancient history” concluded Ramasastry.

According to a UN estimate, around 19.7 million Afghans are starving or experiencing food insecurity. THE Human Rights Watch also points out that the situation mainly affects women due to the lack of opportunities or jobs. In addition, women have had less and less access to health services.

The Taliban also decreed that all Afghan women must wear a head-to-toe robe known as “burka”. The group’s official, Khalid Hanafi, said the decision was aimed at ensuring “dignity and safety of our sisters”. Hanafi also stated that the “women who do not have important work outside are better to stay at home”. According to him, “Islamic principles and ideology are more important to us than anything else”.

TALIBAN RETURNS TO POWER

The organization ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 until it was overthrown by the United States. Former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) announced in 2020 that he would withdraw troops from the country, but ended his term without fulfilling the promise.

President Joe Biden decided to go ahead with the plan to withdraw the US military from the country. He anticipated the departure to the end of August.

Gradually, US troops left Afghanistan and the Taliban regained control over several regions until reaching Kabul and taking the presidential palace.

Then-President Ashraf Ghani and his deputy, Amrullah Saleh, had to flee. According to Ghani, the attitude was aimed “avoid a bloodbath”. On August 16, the day after the Taliban took Kabul, Joe Biden said that did not regret of your decision.

“We spent more than $1 trillion in 20 years. We train and equip more than 300,000 Afghan forces with modern equipment. We have lost thousands of US soldiers to death and injuries. They have to fight for themselves, fight for their nation. They have to want to fight,” the Democrat said in a speech at the White House.

Intern Luisa Guimarães worked under the supervision of assistant editor Lorenzo Santiago