The Women’s National Team of Mexico is already in León, Guanajuato, home of the first edition of the Women’s Revelations Cup 2023, to be held from February 15 to 21 on the field of the León Stadium, will be the first edition that integrates senior teams. On this occasion, four teams will participate, including Mexico.
The Women’s Tri will face the teams of Costa Rica, Colombia and Nigeria; teams that face the contest with the aim of preparing for the 2023 Women’s World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand.
February 15
18th of February
February 21st
The format will be in a confrontation of all against all, where each team will play three games and the one with the best position after the Round-robin will win.
The Revelations Cup, which will take place in León, can be seen through the TUDN signal and through the streaming signal it can be seen on ViX+.
