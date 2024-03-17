Campeche police take over the Citizen Security Secretariat to demand labor improvements

This Sunday in Durango it is carried out a women's race in honor of Karem de Jesús, victim of femicide In Sinaloa.

The race was 8.03 kilometers in which the women wore black veils as a sign of support. In the eventKarem's children were present.

It should be remembered that the woman, a survivor of cancer – a disease she fought for years – was found murdered inside a motel room in Mazatlán last March 11. The 42-year-old woman had moved to the Sinaloan city looking for better job opportunities.

