NOVARA-CUNEO 3-0
(25-19, 25-17, 25-16)
All according to predictions at the Pala Igor Gorgonzola in Novara. Chirichella and her companions overcome a peremptory 3-0 scored by partial Cuneo never questioned, in a game 1 that Lavarini’s team faced with the necessary safety. The difference in values between the two teams was too much and even Pistola’s choice to aim from the second set on an all-Italian sextet was not enough to keep an unequal challenge open. The only moment of “difficulty” Novara faces it right at the start of the match: two consecutive errors by Karakurt on Squarcini’s turn, and an ace by Gicquel allow Cuneo to sprint at 1-5. But the first two points of the Turkish opposite of Igor bring Lavarini’s team back in the wake (4-5). Karakurt is still the protagonist with the serving time that allows Novara to overtake the guests (7-6). Igor’s wall grows: Daalderop scores with two walls on Gicquel, and it is Cuneo who stops the game at 15-12 for the first time. Again the Dutchman and Cate Bosetti build the extension with which Novara flies on 18-13 (inside Kuznetsova, outside Degradi for Cuneo). Two other walls of Washington and Chirichella lead to 20-14. It seems closed, but the Bosca reappears in the set at 20-18. Novara trembles but does not get lost and with Bosetti and Karakurt (6 points in the set) he breaks again up to the set point at 24-19: Daalderop immediately closes for 25-19. Unlike the first set, Igor starts very strong in the second, with a 5-0 (2 ace from Chirichella) which leads to the change in dribble for Cuneo, with Agrifoglio for Signorile. Two points in a row by Daalderop keep Novara in control, with Pistola completing the diagonal change, inserting Zanette for Gicquel (10-4). The set, however, is in full control of the hosts, who fly on 14-5 with Bosetti’s “magate” and a wall (9 so far) that has become unsurpassable for Cuneo. Igor engages the autopilot and takes home the 25-17 set. It starts with Pistola confirming the Agrifoglio-Zanette diagonal, with Giovannini replacing Jasper, for an all-Italian sextet in which Stufi and Degradi shine (8-8). It is still Igor’s wall that makes the difference and when Daalderop and Karakurt return to hit hard, Lavarini’s team breaks it, which is worth 15-10. Igor spreads and puts in the safe game one of the playoffs with a peremptory 25-16.
