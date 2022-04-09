All according to predictions at the Pala Igor Gorgonzola in Novara. Chirichella and her companions overcome a peremptory 3-0 scored by partial Cuneo never questioned, in a game 1 that Lavarini’s team faced with the necessary safety. The difference in values ​​between the two teams was too much and even Pistola’s choice to aim from the second set on an all-Italian sextet was not enough to keep an unequal challenge open. The only moment of “difficulty” Novara faces it right at the start of the match: two consecutive errors by Karakurt on Squarcini’s turn, and an ace by Gicquel allow Cuneo to sprint at 1-5. But the first two points of the Turkish opposite of Igor bring Lavarini’s team back in the wake (4-5). Karakurt is still the protagonist with the serving time that allows Novara to overtake the guests (7-6). Igor’s wall grows: Daalderop scores with two walls on Gicquel, and it is Cuneo who stops the game at 15-12 for the first time. Again the Dutchman and Cate Bosetti build the extension with which Novara flies on 18-13 (inside Kuznetsova, outside Degradi for Cuneo). Two other walls of Washington and Chirichella lead to 20-14. It seems closed, but the Bosca reappears in the set at 20-18. Novara trembles but does not get lost and with Bosetti and Karakurt (6 points in the set) he breaks again up to the set point at 24-19: Daalderop immediately closes for 25-19. Unlike the first set, Igor starts very strong in the second, with a 5-0 (2 ace from Chirichella) which leads to the change in dribble for Cuneo, with Agrifoglio for Signorile. Two points in a row by Daalderop keep Novara in control, with Pistola completing the diagonal change, inserting Zanette for Gicquel (10-4). The set, however, is in full control of the hosts, who fly on 14-5 with Bosetti’s “magate” and a wall (9 so far) that has become unsurpassable for Cuneo. Igor engages the autopilot and takes home the 25-17 set. It starts with Pistola confirming the Agrifoglio-Zanette diagonal, with Giovannini replacing Jasper, for an all-Italian sextet in which Stufi and Degradi shine (8-8). It is still Igor’s wall that makes the difference and when Daalderop and Karakurt return to hit hard, Lavarini’s team breaks it, which is worth 15-10. Igor spreads and puts in the safe game one of the playoffs with a peremptory 25-16.