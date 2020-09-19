Once again, thousands of women across the country took to the streets against Lukashenko. In Minsk, the police were relentless against the protesters.

MINSK afp / dpa | During new women’s protests against the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, police arrested hundreds of people on Saturday in Minsk. The security forces stood in the way of the women and dragged them into emergency vehicles.

The women shouted loudly and shouted “Posor!” (“Shame!”). The 73-year-old Nina Baginskaja, a veteran of the protest movement and a dissident known since her fight against the communists in Soviet times, was also forced into a van. On Saturday a week ago, masked uniformed men without identification had used brutal violence against the women for the first time. There were more than 100 arrests.

Despite the threat of violence by the police in Belarus, around 2000 women gathered in Minsk on Saturday for this new protest against the head of state Alexander Lukashenko under the title “Glitter March” and carried the red and white flags of their movement and glittering accessories.

“We do not forget! We do not forgive! ”And“ Lukashenko w Awtosak ”- in German:“ Lukashenko, in the prisoner transporter ”, the demonstrators chanted on Saturday at the central Komarowski market. Motorists honk their horns in solidarity with the women.

Initially, the women had walked several streets without a police intervention. “Long live Belarus!” They shouted. Sometimes they opened umbrellas in the colors of the revolution because security forces repeatedly confiscated their red and white flags. The dissident Baginskaya lost her seventh flag on Saturday – she sews the pieces herself.

The demonstrators are calling for new elections without Lukashenko, the release of all political prisoners and the prosecution of police violence. In other cities in the country, too, women were called upon to demonstrate peacefully against “Europe’s last dictatorship”, as on the previous Saturdays. The organizers of Girl Power Belarus announced this in their news channel on Telegram.

Since the presidential election on August 9, there have been daily protests in Belarus. Lukashenko had been declared the election winner with 80.1 percent of the vote after 26 years in office. The 66-year-old is aiming for a sixth term. The opposition, on the other hand, considers Svetlana Tichanovskaya to be the real winner.