Game-2 of the quarterfinals in the women’s A-1 playoffs is played. Tomorrow evening Casalmaggiore-Milan (0-1), Bergamo-Scandicci (0-1) and Chiri-Novara will also play after the Ituma tragedy

Busto Arsizio-Conegliano 0-3 (15-25, 19-25, 24-26)

Conegliano is the first semi-finalist of the 2022/23 Scudetto playoffs, to the delight of the thirty Venetian fans who arrived in Lombardy. As predicted, Prosecco Doc therefore also wins race 2 of the quarterfinals in three sets, conquering the Arena of an E-work Busto Arsizio, still without its Rosamaria star, but still able to sell dearly. In a match preceded by a heartfelt minute’s silence for Julia Ituma, Santarelli’s Venetians still need 84′ to close the qualifying practice (they will face the winner of Chieri-Novara), with the Gialloblù good at sprinting from the first set: from 10- 12 at 12-25 in 21′ with Wolosz equally distributing the attacks on all the teammates (5 points for Haak, 4 each for Plummer, Squarcini and De Kruijf). The second fraction was a little more fought-over, with Busto of the former Omoruyi and Lloyd capable of leading up to 9-7, before the peremptory guest reply, with Degradi sending the 19-25 serve into the net after 26′.