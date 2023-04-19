The champions of Italy leave no way out and close the file. In the field of Novara after the tragedy
Game-2 of the quarterfinals in the women’s A-1 playoffs is played. Tomorrow evening Casalmaggiore-Milan (0-1), Bergamo-Scandicci (0-1) and Chiri-Novara will also play after the Ituma tragedy
Busto Arsizio-Conegliano 0-3 (15-25, 19-25, 24-26)
Conegliano is the first semi-finalist of the 2022/23 Scudetto playoffs, to the delight of the thirty Venetian fans who arrived in Lombardy. As predicted, Prosecco Doc therefore also wins race 2 of the quarterfinals in three sets, conquering the Arena of an E-work Busto Arsizio, still without its Rosamaria star, but still able to sell dearly. In a match preceded by a heartfelt minute’s silence for Julia Ituma, Santarelli’s Venetians still need 84′ to close the qualifying practice (they will face the winner of Chieri-Novara), with the Gialloblù good at sprinting from the first set: from 10- 12 at 12-25 in 21′ with Wolosz equally distributing the attacks on all the teammates (5 points for Haak, 4 each for Plummer, Squarcini and De Kruijf). The second fraction was a little more fought-over, with Busto of the former Omoruyi and Lloyd capable of leading up to 9-7, before the peremptory guest reply, with Degradi sending the 19-25 serve into the net after 26′.
The third fraction was even more battled, with E-Work even coming back up to 24 all, before Sqaurcini’s serve (aided by the net) put the final stamp (24-26 on 27′) on Imoco’s 21st consecutive victory in direct comparisons with Uyba (who have not won against the Venetians since 8 November 2015). In the final matchup, Haak is the top scorer with 15 points, followed by Squarcini with 11 (following the former Gennari and Gray with 9 and 8). Among coach Musso’s red and whites, Strigot (11) goes into double figures, with Lloyd good at signing 6 points, half blocked (Mattia Brazzelli Lualdi)
