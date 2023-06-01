Eleonore Caroit, María Emma Mejía, Gabriela Warkentin, Myriam Méndez Montalvo and Marcela Aguiñaga after participating in the dialogue ‘Women of America for rights and well-being’, in Mexico City. Gladys Serrano

A group of Latin American leaders has analyzed this Wednesday morning the participation of women in the democracies of the region, a subcontinent hit by inequality and sexist violence. Despite the progress made in Latin American countries, this group of women still advocates for greater political inclusion. “The participation of women improves democracy”, has affirmed Marcela Aguiñaga, perfect of the Provincial Government of Guayas, in Ecuador.

Aguiñaga participated in a discussion organized within the framework of the Dialogue of Women of America, organized by EL PAÍS, PRISA and UN Women. She discussed the representation of women in politics in the region with the French representative Eleonore Cariot and Myriam Méndez, coordinator of Valiente es Dialogar, a Colombian organization. The event takes place this Wednesday at the Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City and Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the city’s government, and Francia Márquez, vice president of Colombia, also participated in it.

“Rights are fragile even in the largest democracies in the world”, has recognized the deputy Cariot, who has given as an example the fact that in France a law of equal participation in political spaces was approved several decades ago , but so far women represent only a third of the French parliament. The legislator has recognized that in democracies “there are leaders who fight against those rights.” According to her, this is one of the main challenges that women face to guarantee their participation in politics. “It is not because you are a woman that you are a feminist,” said Cariot, giving the example of the leadership of the conservatives Giorgina Meloni in Italy or Marine Le Pen in France.

One of the main problems that women face in Latin America is inequality, has acknowledged for her part Myriam Méndez, who has affirmed that this situation worsened for them during the covid-19 pandemic. “Despite three decades of women’s struggle, we have not been able to make the final crack in inequality, the battle is winning for us,” she said. “What we are doing is not enough,” she said. Méndez explained that this eternal problem of inequality has now been added to climate change and migration, which particularly affect women. Facing these challenges, she has explained, requires imagining a new democracy in which dialogue between the groups that are antagonistic in each of the countries of the region is prioritized.

These women leaders have agreed on the importance of maintaining the struggle of women to expand their participation in local politics, because, despite the advances, they have said, there is still much to be achieved in Latin American democracies. “Women’s participation makes many of our causes real. We must continue fighting, that must be the agenda”, affirmed the Ecuadorian Aguiñaga.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country