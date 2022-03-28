Blue Cross beat Atlas 2-1 on Matchday 13 of the Closure 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil and added three fundamental points to not lose hope of reaching the Liguilla. The cement companies reached the tenth position in the table and although León could overtake them after the game against Chivas, the La Noria team remains in the fight for a place in the Fiesta Grande.

In the past Apertura 2021 it was the first time that Cruz Azul reached Liguilla in the Women’s MX League and although this tournament has been more irregular, mathematically they still have a chance. However, they will have to close the tournament perfectly and hope that their rivals drop points along the way.

As for its calendar, after the victory against the red and black, the Machine will have to focus on the match against Lion scheduled for next Thursday, March 31 at the Nou Camp. It will be a fundamental commitment for the light blue, since the Fiera is a direct rival in the fight to reach the first 8 places in the classification.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Matches for today, March 28; where and what time to see them

After the commitment of Day 14, there will be a break for the FIFA date Women’s from April 4 to 12, but Cruz Azul will celebrate its pending match of Day 9 against Toluca. The Red Diablas also have a mathematical chance of fighting for the Liguilla, so that pending game will be vital for both teams.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Tigres reached 500 goals, which other teams are closer to reaching that figure?

Once the FIFA Date passes, scratchedNecaxa and Puebla They will be the last rivals of the cement companies in the regular phase of Clausura 2022. The royals have already secured their ticket to the Fiesta Grande, while Centellas and Enfranjadas will depend on what happens in the coming days.

Cruz Azul is currently in tenth position with 12 points and they have 15 left in dispute, so they will need to win at least 4 of 5 games to match what has been achieved in the past opening 2021 and have more probability of reaching Liguilla. Otherwise it will depend on what the rest of the teams do.