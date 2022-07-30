Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Tigres UANL was superior to Centellas del Necaxa in San Nicolás de los Garza. With a goal from Mia Fishel and Belén Cruz, those led by Carmelina Moscato recorded their second victory in the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Femenil championship.

The door of the hydrocálidas was more seen in the game than the area that Cecilia Santiago protected. The goalkeeper, Valeria Martínez, and her defensive zone had a lot of work throughout the 90 minutes. During the first 45′ they held on 0-0, but in the second half things changed.

Just a minute into the second half, a center to the heart of the area ended up entering the cabin after the shot of the American, Mia Fishel. Valria Martínez managed to make contact but not with enough force to reject the round.

Immediately the first would come for Centellas in a shot outside the area that Cecilia Santiago managed to slap. Moments later the arbitration controversy would arrive at the Universitario.

The whistler, Francia María González, did not score a very clear penalty for Tigres UANL and took away a legitimate goal from the Auriazules by whistling a supposed foul by María Elizondo on the Necaxi goalkeeper.

Even so, the felines went ahead and it worked for them to sing the second of the night, in an unfortunate action for Valeria Martínez, who managed to cover Belén Cruz’s cannon shot, but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced off her back until ending up in your own door.

We recommend you read

Tigres has two wins in this Apertura 2022 of Liga MX Femenil. Necaxa will stay in the lower zone with only one point. For the next date 5, the University students visit America and Centellas will do the honors to Pumas UNAM.