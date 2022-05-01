This Sunday the actions of day 17 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League with the tigers receiving the visit of America at the University Stadium.

tigers and America Both teams have already qualified for the final phase of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil, however, both clubs seek to fight for third place in the general table.

The Amazonas arrive at this Sunday’s duel after drawing goalless last Monday against the scratched on the 16th date of Clausura 2022 in one more edition of the Clásico Regio. For their part, the Eagles arrive at this meeting motivated after beating the Gophers 4-0 last night.

The Tigres game against América is the only game this Sunday/@LigaBBVAFemenil

tigers and America will fight for third place in the general table of the Closing 2022 of the Women’s MX Leaguethe Amazons are in third place with 38 points after 11 wins and five draws going undefeated, while the Eagles are one step lower with two units less with 11 wins, three draws and two losses and you want to win to steal the put to those of Coapa.

Here we tell you where and at what time to watch the Tigres vs. America at the University Stadium on matchday 17 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

We recommend you read

Tigers vs America

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Channel: VIX App

Stadium: University Stadium