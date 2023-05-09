Guadalajara, Jalisco.- In Liga MX Femenil a rivalry has been created every time Chivas faces the Pachuca gophers. Both squads have met in two finals and in the matches they play in the regular phase they give us all kinds of great games, either in the hidalgo stadium or in the akron stadiumas it happened today.

Given a good response from the public, those directed by Juan Alfaro and Juan Carlos Cacho they did not disappoint in the ‘Pearl Tapatia’. Barely a minute into the game, the first penalty was scored in favor of the locality that Alice Cervantes nested to celebrate his tenth touchdown of the Closing 2023.

The answer of the gophers did not wait and Martha Cox, after a side kick by Chivastook advantage of the error to turn on the ball and leave the goalkeeper without a chance, Blanca Felix, at 10′. The level increased on the pitch and the pendulum swung in favor of the visit.

A good run down the left wing allowed Monica Ocampo Serve to Charlie Corralwho entered the rival area to turn the game around 1-2 after 33 minutes. Guadalajara they tried to equalize before the break but the superb interventions of Esthefanny Barreras would have them in severe despair that their own mistakes began to condemn them.

Karla Martinez he made a mistake the size of the stadium for Pachuca’s 1-3, at 40′. Chivas, uphill, found the way to equalize the match with two scores from Carolina Jaramilloin 56′, and Joseline Montoya at 61′, from the penalty spot.

The changes arrived and the ‘goal doctor’, Adriana Iturbide, in the heart of the area, scored the ball to beat Barreras and blow up the Zapopan building at 81′, however Tuzas woke up from the nightmare to control the result from Charlyn Corral at 86′ to reach 19 scores and incidentally be the first Mexican soccer player to reach that figure in the same campaign; katty martinez and Alison Gonzalez they scored 18 times.

The maximum network breaker was close to scoring the hat-trick on the last play but her shot hit the crossbar. there was no more and Chivas will once again sleep on the roof of the general classification, with 37 points, surpassing striped who lost against Atlas (3-2) on this date 16.

Pachuca gophersFor their part, they will have to settle for the point that does not help them much, since they will remain fifth with 33 units, behind Tigres (35) and América (34). For the last date, the rojiblancas visit Tijuana and the blue and white receive Blue Cross.