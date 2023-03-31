Monterrey, Nuevo León.- UANL Tigersfor the second consecutive locality, resorted to the penalty kick to win a game that was quite complicated for them at the Universitario stadium, now against the Blue Cross Machinewho was close to achieving his best result in his visit to the ‘Volcano’.

Within the framework of the day 12 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil, the Amazon they set the tone in the match, but their definition was not the correct one to beat the goalkeeper, itzayana gonzalez. The light blues defended themselves with their eleven players to try to find a surprise play to get ahead.

His strategy almost worked for him when the 80’s were played. Dahlia Molina He hit him coldly around, on the outskirts of the large area. His shot was directed to the left corner but in a monumental stretch Cecilia Santiago He denied the goal cry to the cement companies.

Tigres UANL moved on after the save by their goalkeeper, but there was something different in their faithful style that in the last few minutes we saw worried Carmelina MoscatoHowever, his attack put together a good action that ended in a penalty on mia fishel.

The American fell to the ground after being contacted by the defense. She planted herself in front of the ball to shoot to her left side from eleven meters. Although itzaya gonzalez manages to tap the ball, it bounces off the bell inside his goal, at 86′.

In this way Mia Fishel converted her eighth goal in the tournament and the fortieth goal with the jersey of the UANL Tigers to be the club’s fifth highest scorer.

Despite the victory, the level of the Auriazules remains a duty, mainly when it is presented at home. In his last game, against America clubIn the same way, she needed a penalty to add three and continue among the eight best in the competition to defend her title in the Women’s MX League.

UANL Tigers reached 25 points in fourth place, Blue Cross begins to move away from the league zone by not getting a victory with Cecilia Cabrera after the dismissal of nicholas morales. On the 13th date the royals receive Mazatlan FC and the Machine visits Puebla.