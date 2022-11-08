Monterrey, Nuevo Léon.- Not even the rain was an impediment for Tigers UANL had a great game in Steel giant that was worth the pass to the Grand finale of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX Femenil, after beating 4-3 on aggregate over Monterey Stripes, who for the second tournament in a row is left out in semifinals.

The Amazons arrived with a minimal advantage in the BBVA, but it only lasted four minutes, as the albiazules scored first from the point of sighs. the captain, Rebecca Bernalat a slow pace, approached the ball, and put the whole instep to beat Cecilia Santiago.

Although there was not much approach on the part of the tigers, in the area of Alexandria Godineztook advantage of a corner kick to equalize, with a header from the scoring champion, mia fishelto have a new game in the Steel Giant.

The 1-1 was a psychic blow for scratched, because he stopped orchestrating plays in the second half that the ball became the property of Tigres UANL. While that happened, the deluge began to be a factor, mainly in the final part of the commitment.

Rebeca Bernal opened the scoring

middle jam

The auriazules made it difficult for Rayadas to be in the lead again by wetting Godínez’s door, during another corner that the ‘Maga’ Jaqueline Ovalle embedded between the nets after Mia Fishel’s shot hit the base of the post.

Mia Fishel scored the equalizer

middle jam

Rayadas added more flavor to the broth after finding the tie at the feet of Maria Salaswho appeared alone in front of the frame after the assistance of Daniela Solis. The Gang would have ten minutes, plus the aggregate, to overcome the score, but could not keep ten, towards the end, due to the expulsion of Yamile Franco.

We recommend you read

Jaqueline Ovalle scored the second for Tigres

middle jam

the end of the Opening 2022 of Liga MX Femenil will be played between Tigers UANL Y America club. For the second time in the history of the tournament both clubs will dispute the title, the first time it happened in the Opening 2018Águilas was proclaimed champion by being better on penalties.