Tijuana Baja California.- Xolas of Tijuana returns to the path of victory in the Clausura 2023 Tournament of Liga MX Femenil by imposing a coup of authority in the hot stadium against Club Pueblawith the triplet of Renae Cuellar and both of Daniela Espinoza in the framework of day 4.

The borders did not spend a difficult night against the Strip, they quickly broke the zero with a score of ‘Dani’ Espinoza when finishing inside the area after the service of Paola Villamizarwho recorded two assists in tonight’s duel.

The Puebla defense could not reject the ball after going long to the position of the mexican, who only had to push the 1-0 in just 2′, achieving his eightieth goal in the women’s circuit, the fifth with the border shirt and the second in this tournament.

The advantage grew half an hour into the game when the captain, Renae Cuellartook advantage of the lack of concentration at the back to beat Karla Morales with a forehand inside the area. In the second half Club Puebla closed the gap with a direct free kick from Rebeca Villuendas that the defense diverted to complicate the flight of Alejandra Gutierrezabout 63′

Daniela Espinoza opened the scoring

However, Xolas de Tijuana once again gained distance on the scoreboard with the frent of Renae Cuellar by showing up on the date when Paola Villamizar centered again and put the cherry on the cake in the final part to register 72 goals with the red and black shirt in Women’s MX League and the room in this Closing 2023.

Renae Cuellar adds 72 goals with Tijuana

The pack reaches seven units and in this way climbs up to league positions, while the Strip continues without reacting in the campaign, leaving zero points. For date 5 xolas repeat as local, this time they will do the honors to Mazatlan FCwhile Club Puebla will receive in the cuauhtémoc a Centellas Club Necaxa.