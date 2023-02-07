Hidalgo, Pachuca.- Pachuca gophers He again achieved a victory by more than five goals in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil. Her victim this Monday was Saints Lagoonsquad that did not know how to put their hands in the hidalgo stadium.

Once again the ‘Huracán’ boomed in the women’s game by witnessing another three goals from the emblematic Charlie Corralwho reaches eight goals in five dates to place himself in the fight for the scoring title that for now would belong to Kiana Palacio (9), America player.

The Mexican attended Alice Soto to convert the first in just 2′ of play. At 26′ came the first from Charlyn with a left-footed bombshell. Santos defended himself as he could but did not hold out long enough in the second half and took another four from the Pachuca in a period of twenty minutes.

Pachuca thrashed Santos 6-0

About 70′ Corral reappeared to score the third after taking advantage of the rebound of the ball after hitting the crossbar. At 76 ‘he achieved the hat-trick after a prefabricated move. The other two goals were in charge of Mariana Munguía (89′) and Jennifer Hermoso (90+3′).

Charlyn Corral shines with a triplet

It is the second meeting that those led by Juan Carlos Cacho win by a landslide in the hidalgo stadiumthe first occurred in the hostilities of the date 2 against Diablas of Toluca FCin that game ended by a scandalous 10-2.

Tuzas del Pachuca reached his fourth victory to place himself in fifth place with twelve points. On the other hand Saints Lagoon is found in the thirteenth box by adding four digits. For day 6, the women from Hidalgo visit Lion and Warriors to America.