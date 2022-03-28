Pachuca, Hidalgo.- The Mazatlan Women’s Gunboats they made the trip to the city of Pachuca to perfect the last details before finding on the lawn of the Hidalgo Stadium the gophersin the game corresponding to date 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.

The girls of the Ship suffered the defeat against Pumas Femenil in the Kraken last Monday, however they will try to do the honor against Women’s Pachuca who comes with great force and improves at the head of the strategist Octavio Váldez in this championship.

The girls from Hidalgo will come to this match with three wins in a row and 270 minutes keeping zero at their door. Their last confrontation was on field 3 of La Noria and with a resounding 2-0 result over Cruz Azul Femenil they obtained the eighth victory of the campaign to be in fifth position, with 25 units.

Mazatlán Femenil fell against Pumas Femenil

For its part, Mazatlán Femenil has seen an improvement in this C2022 of the Women’s MX League with Professor Juan Mendoza. Compared to the previous semester, there is a favorable process in the Cañoneras, which to date add 10 units in the fifteenth box of the general classification.

The regular phase of the women’s category is in its final stretch, so the Marineras will have to win their last matches to try to aspire to their first league. There will be five finals for Mazatlan Women’s that he could close with 25 units if he adds three points from now on.

Mazatlán Femenil celebrates the annotation

The next game of the purples will be the neighbor Monday, March 28. The appointment will be at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Coach Juan Mendoza presented his call list to find out who he will count on to go for victory in the Bella Airosa.

MAZATLAN WOMEN’S CALL

1.- Skylark Ubaldo

3.- Alejandra Escobedo

4.- Yuzara Lopez

5.- Alma Lopez

6.- Havi Ibarra

7.- Melissa Ramos

9.- Priscila Gaitan

10.- Madeleine of the Arch

11.- Tamara Romero

12.- Fernanda Sandoval

13.- Belkis Escalante

14.- Montse Peña

15.- Karla Saavedra

19.- Adriana Calzadillas

26.- Paola Selvas

30.- Magali Squared

31.- Nailea Hernandez

32.- Connie Goblet