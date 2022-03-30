Even though he Pachuca It is in fourth position in the ranking of the Women’s MX Leagueand is shaping up to soon ensure his classification to the Liguilla, the board made the surprising decision to dismiss Octavio ‘Tavo’ Valdez as technical director of the Tuzas.

This Tuesday night, through a press release, the Hidalgo club reported that Valdez will no longer continue as a strategist for the Pachuca women’s team in this Closure 2022. The reason is that he violated the internal regulations of the institution, as reported.

“This decision has been made in strict adherence to our regulations, which promote order, discipline and coexistence,” reads the statement shared by Pachuca. They also reported that in the next few hours it will be announced who will take charge of the team for the rest of the tournament.

Valdez came to the bench of the Hidalgo institution since 2015, when he was at the University of Soccer. Later he went through the basic forces and in 2017 he came to the women’s team as technical assistant of Eve Mirror.

After two tournaments with the women’s team, he returned to the basic forces and between Clausura 2020 and opening 2021 He was an assistant with the first men’s team. For this semester she received the trust from the board to take charge of the women’s team, with which 9 of 13 games to have her coaches in fourth position in the table with 28 points.

‘Tavo’ Valdez is the third coach to leave Pachuca in the last year and a half. In Guardianes 2021, after the departure of Eva Espejo, he directed Tona Iswho left at the beginning of Apertura 2021.

Jaime Correa He took the place of the Spanish on Matchday 5 and at the end of the contest he left by mutual agreement, according to the club. It was then that Valdez came to the Tuzas bench and although his results had accompanied him, his failure to comply with the regulations were sufficient reason for his dismissal.