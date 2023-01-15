Mexico.- Day 2 of the Women’s MX League It will continue this Sunday, January 15, with a couple of games in which the spectacularity that has been seen in the first duels this weekend is expected. On the one hand, the painting St. Louis Athletic debuts as a local against the León team, while Tijuana does the same against Cruz Azul.

In the first duel, the potosinas will have to get up from the setback they suffered in Matchday 1 against Santos, and thus be able to seek their first points of the Closing 2023. His rival the León team who could add 3 units when facing the Necaxa team. The actions of this match will take place at 5:00 p.m., with which the day’s action begins.

Later the actions are transferred to the border where Tijuana does the honors to Cruz Azul, teams that arrive with a different spirit but that neither of them can trust each other. On the one hand, the locals added in their visit to Toluca by winning by the minimum, while the machine rescued the draw against América.

The 4 teams that will have action this Sunday in the Women’s MX League are fighting to establish themselves within the best 8 first places. León could rise to second position, the same case as Tijuana, both already with 3 units, while Blue Cross Y

San Luis are currently out of the Liguilla at points 10 and 12 with only one point.

Complete billboard this Sunday

Athletic of San Luis vs Leon | 5:00 p.m. | ESPN

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul | 9:00 p.m. | Fox Sports Premium

We recommend you read

Matchday 2 of the Women’s MX League will culminate until this Monday with 5 more games where there are clubs that can be better located than those that have now been mentioned. None will have a defined place until the actions are finished.