Mexico.- The activities of the Women’s MX League in its Day 7 they continue this Sunday, February 26 with a couple of games in which great things are expected from the clubs to be measured. On the one hand the Puebla vs Toluca It draws attention for being teams that seek to get out of the bottom of the table, and on the other hand Atlas and Cruz Azul will set the mood with their matches.

In the first game this Sunday, two clubs face each other that have had a more than complicated start, on the one hand Puebla, despite having already won, remains in 15th place with only 3 points, while Toluca is one of the two teams that have not won and are in 17th place with 1 unit, therefore it will be of the utmost importance that someone win to improve their path.

For later things get serious with two teams that are tied in units and fighting to enter the Liguilla zone. On the one hand Atlas who is located in 10th place with 9 points, and on the other Blue Cross that with the same number of units but with fewer games lost is ranked 8. This duel will give way to get among the best 8.

today’s games

Puebla vs. Toluca | 12:00 p.m. | Digital Aztec

Atlas vs Cruz Azul | 5:00 p.m. | Fox Sports

The rest of Day 7 of the MX Women’s League will be played this Monday with the rest of the matches where Rayadas will face the Necaxa team, Mazatlán FC against Chivas and Pachuca against Tigres.