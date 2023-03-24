Mexico.- It is Classic Day in the Women’s MX Leagueit’s up to the National Classic speak and boast of being the best in Mexico, but now it was time for those of the sultana of the north who did not remain silent and assured that the Classic Regal It has been a very important match that fights for women’s soccer in Mexico.

He was questioned Liliana Marketcaptain of Women’s Tigers about the importance of the match against striped and highlighted it as one of the matches that have always been played at its highest level since the first tournament, thanks to the fact that there are two institutions that are committed to a women’s soccer project and that is how they see it represented.

“The importance of the Clásico Regio belongs to two institutions that They have bet a lot on women’s soccer and they have shown it throughout the leaguebecause there have always been two leading teams and we are always looking for the title,” said the Amazonas player for Fox Sports.

The stone went directly to the statements he made a few days ago Alice Cervantes de Chivas who assured that in Mexico there is only one Classic that calls and it is the Nacional, assuring that it is more intense and more transcendent. Curiously, the most winning squads are in Nuevo León with 5 titles for Tigres, 2 for Rayadas, 2 for Chivas and 1 for América.

The actions of the Clásico Regio of the MX Women’s League will take place this Saturday, March 25 from the BBVA field, home of Las Rayadas at 9:00 p.m. and can be seen live on Fox Sports.