Mexico.- After several months of inactivity, Chivas included Alicia Cervantes on the squad list for the match this Monday, April 17, when the Herd visits the León field, in which it can represent a sum of minutes for the Mexican forward.

Through social networks, Chivas announced that the team’s top scorer was considered by “Pato” Alfaro to travel with the team. It is not yet known if she will have minutes but the fact that she is included in the call gives her the opportunity to resume her rhythm.

“Well, Chivahermanos, what do you think? It’s a reality: After several months of inactivity, Alicia Cervantes was called up again. Yes, the historic player of the female herd could have minutes against those of the Bajío”, it reads.

This season, Licha Cervantes has only 3 games, having played from Matchdays 1 to 3, where she scored 6 goals that made her fight for the scoring title, but before her pause in her participation, they took advantage of her and although she has a chance to fight, It looks difficult for him to do something in the remainder of the season.

His last game in the Liga MX Femenil was on Monday, January 23, 2023 when they visited Santos but he had to leave at halftime due to his injury. Since then she has not been able to do more so that she could play.

