Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Nine and counting. Striped from Monterrey It has no rival in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil. received at Pachuca gophers in it bbva stadium to play the most interesting match of matchday 9, which ended with a thrashing in favor of the home team.

The game just started and those led by Eve Mirror they were surprised when Jennifer Beautiful fitted the round in the cabin of Alexandria Godinez after the service of Alice Sotohowever, the assistant saw the player from the gophers and he did not hesitate to raise his banner.

Such notice made striped began to attack to have a feast and it could not have been anyone else but the scorer, Christina Burkenroadwho damaged the goal of Esthefanny Barreras on three occasions to reach eight goals and place two behind the scoring leader, Charlie Corral (10).

The forward wanted to score her first poker in the Closing 2023however the goalkeeper of the Pachuca He stretched out his arm to deflect his shot, although he could do nothing in the face of the front of the Rebecca Bernal and the cross shot of Yamile Franco in the plugin.

Christina Burkenroad scored Treble

Diana Evangelist the mark was removed Yanid Madrid to take out a center that the captain anticipates to the first post to surprise Esthefanny Barrerasand in this way he celebrated fifty annotations with the Rayadas de Monterrey shirt in the Women’s MX League.

The cherry on the cake, by Yamile FrancoIt arrived when there were twenty minutes left to finish the game. striped he won with authority, 5-0, to maintain the perfect pace in the campaign. They reach 27 points in the first position, while Pachuca parked fourth, with 18.

Yamile Franco scored the fifth for Rayadas

For the actions of day 10 Monterey will have a trial by fire. will visit Chivas de Guadalajara who marches sub-leader with 25 units, while Tuzas will face Mazatlan FC Gunboats which is in the lower part with four digits.