City Juarez Chihuahua.- Striped from Monterrey It has no rivals in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil. Today the albiazul club achieved its eighth consecutive victory by beating 0-2 at bravas, that they did not find the way to stop the royal power in it Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

The Greens were full of confidence throughout the week to take on the championship leaders. just as they beat UANL Tigers (3-1)on date 6, they were certain of cutting off the perfect pace of those commanded by Eve Mirrorbut the outcome was different.

At the start of the match it was Monterey the owner of the ball By the bands they attacked the visitors that so much Stefani Jimenez Like their defense, they were alert to any dispute in the air game, however, with a low center they were deceived.

Alejandra Luna reached the corner flag to touch the ball that Christina Burkenroad let go so that Chinwendu Ihezuo He will hit him coldly at 12 ‘. In this way he celebrated his second goal in the Closing 2023 and consecutively.

bravas dared to attack after the goal and from all sides tried to fit the ball into the goal of Claudia Lozoyawho stopped a cannon shot from the captain, Andrea Hernandezwhen he did not have good vision because there were many players in his area.

In the final minutes of the first period, Rayadas de Monterrey increased their advantage with the push of Rebecca Bernal after the shot of Christina Burkenroad that was going out, but the captain came from behind to celebrate her third goal and second in a row.

With this new victory, the royals will sleep with 24 points at the top of the table. Bravas will be left with 16 units and is at risk of falling down the rungs to be the start of round eight. For the following date striped receives to Pachuca and FC Juárez visits Lion.