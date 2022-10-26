Good news for women’s soccer in Mexico, since for the first time the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul will play a match in the Aztec stadium and will do so in the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

This is a great incentive for the girls on the women’s team and opens a new gap to have the opportunity to play in a high-level stadium and feel at home. In Liga MX, the clubs from América and Cruz Azul share the headquarters and now it seems that this is going to happen to the pink circuit.

The light blue team will play for the first time on the field of the Azteca Stadium as a local, in the first leg match of the Quarter finalsof the key against Chivas, next Thursday, October 27 at 4:00 p.m., a date that will remain framed forever in the history of the club.

Cruz Azul will be playing a Liguilla for the second time in the Liga MX Femenil, since in the Apertura 2021 they signed the feat of getting into the league for the first time. Big party since the creation of the women’s league.

On that occasion, the Cruz Azul team could not play their quarterfinal duel at the Azteca Stadium against Tigres de la UANL, since at that time Club América Femenil was based at Azteca.

Until now, Cruz Azul is the only team that does not play in its own stadium, since they continue to play the matches in the facilities of The Ferris WheelContrary to the other clubs that do have their own property in the Liga MX Femenil.

Sometimes they play on Field 1 and others on Field 3 of La Noria, sometimes having to play in conditions that are not worthy of professional soccer.