Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Not even the torrential rain was able to prevent Rayadas de Monterrey from giving its best version in this return match of the Quarterfinals after suffering the expulsion of Lizette Rodriguez. With ten soccer players he bottled Gophers from Pachuca until getting a bizarre 4-0 win, in the Steel giant to be the last invited to the semifinals.

During the first 26′, the club Juan Carlos Cacho was more dangerous than the pupils of Eve Mirror. Charlyn Corral He escaped to the right and the first thing that occurred to Liz Rodríguez was to take it from the ‘jersey’ to stop his journey, regardless of the fact that he would suffer a direct red card for cutting off an obvious goal play.

The albiazules took the ball after the expulsion and little by little began to reach the goal of Esthefanny Barreras to try to tie the aggregate, so in the last corner of the first half the goalscorer, Christina Burkenroadgot up to make contact with the head and thus inaugurate the scoring.

The goal gave confidence to the scratched and for the complement, time was enough for her to score another three goals, which showed that even with one less player she can give one of those exhibitions that she is used to doing in the Liga MX Femenil despite the circumstances.

At 54′ the captain, Rebecca Bernal, bounced the ball from the direct free kick that Barreras did not see, but when it entered his goal. Monterrey had achieved the somersault and to begin to liquidate Pachuca found a way to celebrate the 3-0 through Aylin Avilez.

Again a stopped ball came that the defense tried to clear, but fell at the feet of the ‘jewel’ who had all the time in the world to take a shot that ends up deflecting a defense to change the direction towards the portal.

Although it was already thrashed in the BBVA the royals had the luxury of going for the same from the fateful point, after a deliberate hand of Monica Alvarado which was reviewed in VAR. Yamile Franco put the final nail in the coffin to finish the series 5-2.

Deservedly the top four of the Opening 2022 of Liga MX Femenil They will play the semifinal round and to make it more exciting there will be two keys with a lot of rivalry. Chivas will face the America in the National Classic and scratched will be measured at Tigres UANL in the Clásico Regiothe days and times will be known in the next few hours.