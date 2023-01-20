Mexico City.- Gabriela Machuca arrived at La Noria last tournament to seize the starting position that Itzayana González had established in previous tournaments. During Roberto Pérez’s tenure, they interspersed the starting position, but in this Clausura 2023 it seems that it will not be in the same way.

By responding with saves and excellent technique against aerial balls, the coach, Nicolás Morales, gives confidence to the former goalkeeper of the Tuzas del Pachuca, who stated this Thursday at a press conference that the Cruzazulino objective is to qualify for the league for the third time in Liga MX Femenil.

“The goal is clear: It’s to reach the league. Matchday after matchday is to score points, give a good football match, it’s what we’re all looking for; if we do it like this, we’ll generate a lot of expectations for ourselves,” she declared.

Cruz Azul began the championship with two draws with Club América (1-1) and Tijuana (1-1) that could well have ended against them if it hadn’t been for Gabriela Machuca, who made it clear that the women’s category is not a “small team”. “, since their triumphs and participations make the players feel that identification with the greatness of the blue institution.

“A few weeks ago they called us a small team, external people. Many may think so, but what matters is what we think of ourselves and as a team and as an institution we don’t think so.

As a group of players we feel part of a team and that really matters much more than anything else, being a team, feeling part of a team. We want to play and it is reflected in our matches. The result will be the desire to aspire to be among the best teams in the League, it really is possible,” said ‘Gaby’ Machuca.

Cruz Azul will receive Atlético San Luis on Saturday at the La Noria facilities. The duel is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. (Mexico time) at 11:00 a.m. (Culiacán time). The game will be broadcast on the Vix platform.